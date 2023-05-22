Minnesota cyclists will no longer be required to make a full stop at stop signs under a transportation bill passed by the House and Senate on Sunday.

How it works: Legislators passed what is known as the "Idaho stop:" It allows cyclists to treat a stop sign like a yield sign — they can roll through it, but need to be going to slow enough to stop if a vehicle is coming.

Context: Idaho created the law in 1982 and seven states have followed suit, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Four of them also allow cyclists to treat stop lights as yield signs. Minnesota's law doesn't.

What's ahead: Pending a signature by Gov. Tim Walz, the new law will take effect on Aug. 1.