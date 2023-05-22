46 mins ago - News
Minnesota getting the "Idaho stop" rule for cyclists
Minnesota cyclists will no longer be required to make a full stop at stop signs under a transportation bill passed by the House and Senate on Sunday.
How it works: Legislators passed what is known as the "Idaho stop:" It allows cyclists to treat a stop sign like a yield sign — they can roll through it, but need to be going to slow enough to stop if a vehicle is coming.
Context: Idaho created the law in 1982 and seven states have followed suit, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
- Four of them also allow cyclists to treat stop lights as yield signs. Minnesota's law doesn't.
What's ahead: Pending a signature by Gov. Tim Walz, the new law will take effect on Aug. 1.
