Minneapolis won't rebuild police station destroyed in 2020 riots at its former site

The Minneapolis police station set ablaze during the 2020 riots that followed George Floyd's murder won't be rebuilt in the same place.

Driving the news: The city council voted 12-1 Thursday to eliminate the site at the corner of Minnehaha and East Lake Street as an option for the Third Precinct's future headquarters.

Catch up fast: The fate of the station, which was looted and destroyed on the third night of civil unrest, has sparked heated debate, with some residents arguing that the site should be razed or turned into a memorial.

Proposals from the city to rebuild the headquarters at — or even near — its former site have been met with pushback from community members.

What's next: The council directed city staff to move forward with a plan to temporarily house officers assigned to the post at downtown's Century Plaza, which is outside the precinct boundaries.