Minneapolis has identified two potential sites for reestablishing the 3rd Police Precinct that was destroyed during the civil unrest sparked by the murder of George Floyd.

Driving the news: The city is considering rebuilding the South Minneapolis police station at its former location at the intersection of Minnehaha Avenue and East Lake Street or on a city-owned lot that's about a half-mile farther north, per a news release sent Wednesday.

Flashback: The precinct was looted and set ablaze on the third night of protests and riots that followed the May 25 killing of Floyd.

It's been boarded up and vacant ever since. Officers assigned to the precinct have been working out of a downtown office.

Between the lines: The future of the dilapidated station has been hotly debated, with some residents arguing that the site should be razed or turned into a museum or memorial.

Previous efforts to set up a new headquarters close to the existing building were paused following pushback from community members.

What's next: The city will host community listening sessions on the proposed sites in the coming weeks.

A report on the options and feedback will be presented to Mayor Jacob Frey and the city council in May.

Go deeper: The city released renderings of plans for each site:

A rendering shows the reimagined precinct at its former location. Image: Curtesy of the city of Minneapolis.