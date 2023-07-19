You might have been dreaming of moving to Phoenix as you were shoveling out from 90 inches of snow last winter.

Yes, but: That sounds more like a nightmare right now.

What's happening: Phoenix recorded its 19th consecutive day with a temperature at or above 110 degrees Tuesday, breaking the city's all-time heat wave record, our colleagues at Axios Phoenix report. And it hasn't rained in nearly four months.

Meanwhile, here in the Twin Cities it's been in the comfy 70s and 80s for a week, though we could use some more rain, too.

What they're saying: Axios Phoenix's Jessica Boehm sounds a lot like a Minnesotan in January. She's telling herself how much she loves living there, even if fourth months of the year are unpleasant.

State of play: Phoenix and the Twin Cities are polar opposites. Phoenix has the hottest summer of any big U.S. metro while the Twin Cities has the coldest winter.

But they're similar in that their weather extremes can make attracting people to the region difficult.

Between the lines: Maricopa County is gaining residents fast, while the Twin Cities saw a slight decline during the pandemic.

While there are many factors people consider when picking a city, it appears many are deciding extreme heat is more tolerable than extreme cold.

The other side: Minnesota is a state widely regarded as one of the best places to live to avoid the impacts of climate change, with Duluth once deemed "The Most Climate Proof City in America."