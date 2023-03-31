Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Axios Visuals

The urban core of the Twin Cities continues to see a decline in population, according to new county-level estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau.

State of play: The populations of Hennepin and Ramsey counties declined by more than 13,000 residents between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022.

Zoom in: Counties on the outskirts of the metro saw some of the biggest population increases.

Washington County, which runs along the eastern portion of the state from Forest Lake to Hastings, gained 3,300 residents.

Wright County — which includes Monticello, Buffalo and St. Michael — jumped by 2,860 residents.

Cabin country is also gaining residents. No county in Minnesota grew faster than Cass, which added 1,200 people between April 2020 and July 2022.

Home values there, and other popular cabin destinations, are up by more then 30% as remote workers from the Twin Cities and other cities in the U.S. decide to make lake houses their permanent homes.

What they're saying: Because of the rise of remote work, “proximity to those downtown cores is less necessary," Minnesota senior demographer Eric Guthrie told Axios.

Yes, but: The migration out of Hennepin and Ramsey slowed compared to the first year of the pandemic and could be shifting inward again.