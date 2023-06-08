Yes, summer in the Twin Cities is getting hotter

Data: Climate Central. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Average summer temperatures in the Twin Cities increased by 1.2° between 1970 and 2022, per a new analysis by the climate research group Climate Central.

The average local temperature during last year's hot, dry summer was 74° — compared to 72.8° in 1970.

Zoom out: Between 1970 and 2022, summer temperatures rose by 2.4° on average across nearly 230 U.S. locations.

What we're watching: While the NOAA climate outlook for June through August showed the Twin Cities having equal chances of above-average, average, and below-average temperatures this summer has been a relative scorcher so far.