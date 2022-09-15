Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

It was a hot and dry summer in the Twin Cities, but that wasn't necessarily the case for the rest of the state.

Driving the news: Temperatures in the Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota were one or two degrees above the mean from 1991 to 2020, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report for June, July and August.

Why it matters: Those areas were also much drier than usual and plunged back into a drought, where they remain.

Yes, but: It was a much different summer in northern Minnesota, where temperatures were closer to normal, and even cooler than usual in the northeast arrowhead.

Zoom out: NOAA says the U.S. summer clocked in at an average of 73.9 degrees, which is 2.5 degrees above average and the third-hottest summer in 128 years.