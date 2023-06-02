Minneapolis post office destroyed in 2020 riots reopens for mail service
A newly rebuilt South Minneapolis post office is back up and running, three years after it was destroyed during the civil unrest that followed George Floyd's murder.
Driving the news: A United States Postal Service spokesperson confirmed to Axios that mail delivery service recently resumed out of Minnehaha Station.
Yes, but: Retail services have not yet to returned to the site. The agency will announce the open date for the public in a future news release, per USPS.
Context: The post office, which had served the surrounding community for decades, burned in the riots that also led to the destruction of the neighboring 3rd Police Precinct headquarters.
- USPS decided to rebuild the facility in the same location.
