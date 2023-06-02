1 hour ago - News

Minneapolis post office destroyed in 2020 riots reopens for mail service

Torey Van Oot
brick building with blue united states post office lettering and white car out front

The new United States Post Office building on Minnehaha Ave. Photo: Torey Van Oot/Axios

A newly rebuilt South Minneapolis post office is back up and running, three years after it was destroyed during the civil unrest that followed George Floyd's murder.

Driving the news: A United States Postal Service spokesperson confirmed to Axios that mail delivery service recently resumed out of Minnehaha Station.

Yes, but: Retail services have not yet to returned to the site. The agency will announce the open date for the public in a future news release, per USPS.

Context: The post office, which had served the surrounding community for decades, burned in the riots that also led to the destruction of the neighboring 3rd Police Precinct headquarters.

  • USPS decided to rebuild the facility in the same location.
burned minneapolis post office
What remained of the post office on May 30, 2020. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
