Construction begins on Minneapolis post office destroyed during 2020 unrest
Construction to rebuild a South Minneapolis post office that burned down in the 2020 riots appears to be underway.
Context: The Minnehaha Post Office, which had served the community for decades, was completely destroyed during the unrest that followed George Floyd's murder.
- The U.S. Postal Service announced last year that it would rebuild the location at its former site just south of E. Lake Street.
What they're saying: A USPS spokesperson didn't respond to Axios' request for comment on the plans or the expected completion date.
- But the Longfellow Community Council tweeted the news on Wednesday, saying residents are "so excited to see it coming back!"
Of note: A second post office that was destroyed on Lake Street is also being rebuilt.
