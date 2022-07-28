Construction to rebuild a South Minneapolis post office that burned down in the 2020 riots appears to be underway.

Context: The Minnehaha Post Office, which had served the community for decades, was completely destroyed during the unrest that followed George Floyd's murder.

The U.S. Postal Service announced last year that it would rebuild the location at its former site just south of E. Lake Street.

What they're saying: A USPS spokesperson didn't respond to Axios' request for comment on the plans or the expected completion date.

But the Longfellow Community Council tweeted the news on Wednesday, saying residents are "so excited to see it coming back!"

Of note: A second post office that was destroyed on Lake Street is also being rebuilt.