Twin Cities events: Grand Old Day, Edina Art Fair and more
After four years in hibernation, Grand Old Day is back. The self-proclaimed largest free festival in the Midwest takes over Grand Avenue in St. Paul with a packed lineup of fun on Sunday.
- The day kicks off with a fun run at 8:30am before the parade at 9:30am, featuring chef Justin Sutherland as grand marshal.
- There are seven stages with live music and entertainment and six beer gardens to explore.
Plus: The festival has a makers market, family zone, classic car show, pickleball demonstrations with professional players and wiener dog races.
- General admission is free, but wristbands are required for beer gardens ($10 advance, $15 day-of).
- Or get the VIP pass for $50, which includes premium viewing at stages, drink tickets and a swag bag.
More things to do:
🍸 The Cafesjian Art Trust Museum in Shoreview is hosting a cocktail party to celebrate the opening of its new exhibition "Highlights of the Collection" on Friday night. $12.50
✏️ The 16-foot-tall sculpture "Loti Pencil" will be professionally sharpened on Saturday from 1 to 3pm. Read Audrey's story from earlier this week, which includes an interview with the pencil's sculptor. Free
🎨 The Edina Art Fair returns to 50th & France with over 150 vendors Friday–Sunday. The annual event saw over 250,000 visitors last year; consider taking a free shuttle from Southdale Center to avoid a parking battle. Free
🎶 Music festival Loring Alley Live, which takes place in an alley right next to Loring Park, features five local bands from 2:30 to 8pm this Saturday. Free
🍕 Bike between eight Pizza Lucé locations at Tour de Lucé, a freestyle bike tour on Saturday. Registration fees include tickets for pizza and beer. $30
🎭 "Succession" actor Arian Moayed, who played Stewy Hosseini, will debut his play “The Courtroom: A Reenactment of One Woman’s Deportation Proceedings” at Hamline University on Saturday night. $45
🍅 Franconia Sculpture Park's Art and Farmers Market returns on Sunday from 10am to 2pm. Visitors can browse 20+ stands and wander the 50-acre grounds in Shafer for free.
🐶 Get fresh ink for a good cause at Tattoos for Rescues in St. Paul on Sunday. Choose from 20 dog or cat tattoos by local artists, and the $150 flat fee is donated to Rescue Network Minnesota. $150
