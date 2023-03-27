56 mins ago - Food and Drink
Justin Sutherland to open Minnesota location of his Big E sandwich shop
Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland will open a gourmet sandwich shop, Big E, inside of Grand Ole Creamery's closed pizza restaurant "before summer," he told the Star Tribune.
- Big E currently has one other location in Portland, Ore. The new shop in St. Paul is only a mile from Sutherland's restaurant Handsome Hog.
What to expect: Eggs on almost every sandwich, names inspired by popular songs (like the scrambled egg/hummus/spinach combo "When Doves Cry") and prices between $14-$17.
- A Minneapolis location is in the works, he added.
Keep reading: Our interview with Sutherland following his boating accident... More restaurant news
