Justin Sutherland to open Minnesota location of his Big E sandwich shop

Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland will open a gourmet sandwich shop, Big E, inside of Grand Ole Creamery's closed pizza restaurant "before summer," he told the Star Tribune.

  • Big E currently has one other location in Portland, Ore. The new shop in St. Paul is only a mile from Sutherland's restaurant Handsome Hog.

What to expect: Eggs on almost every sandwich, names inspired by popular songs (like the scrambled egg/hummus/spinach combo "When Doves Cry") and prices between $14-$17.

  • A Minneapolis location is in the works, he added.

