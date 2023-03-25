Yia Vang's restaurant portfolio will expand again on Wednesday with Mee-Ka, a new pop-up serving Hmong American comfort food.

The James Beard-nominated chef turned the former Uptown Mucci's into Hilltribe MN — a space to experiment with new pop-up restaurant concepts like Mee-Ka.

Its menu incorporates Hmong ingredients and traditions into classic American dishes — like ramen noodles instead of spaghetti, with meatballs made of Hmong sausage.

Note: That means today is the last day for Slurp, Vang's pop-up noodle shop currently in the space. Mee-Ka will run through early summer.

What's new

🚗 Twin Cities taqueria Centro launched Hippo Pockets, a new-concept "cloud kitchen" that operates out of its existing Eat Street restaurant. The catch: It's only available on delivery services.

Centro's Highland Park location is still set to open this spring, a spokesperson told Axios.

🍃 Smack Shack is hosting a "THC Dinner Party" on April 20 in Bloomington. Each course is paired with a different THC seltzer-based cocktail; by the end of the night, a diner will drink about 10 milligrams of THC. Tickets are $100.

🍖 Following a temporary shutdown by Minneapolis over its outdoor smokers, Animales Barbeque Co. will reopen for the season at Bauhaus Brew Labs on April 1.

🍷 Pinoli, a new Italian place by restaurateur Kim Bartmann, quietly opened in the Amore Uptown space this week.

What's changing

🍕 Mezcalito Butcher in Apple Valley permanently closed March 19, but the operators plan to introduce Pizzeria Social and Curiouser Coffee in the same space, according to a Facebook post.

🔨 Modist Brewing is getting a makeover. The North Loop brewery just began a $2 million renovation to add a two-story event space, offices and brew lab; see the renderings on our Instagram.