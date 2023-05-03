Restaurant roundup: Fifth time's the charm for Nicollet Mall?

Minnesota's first and only nonalcoholic (NA) bottle shop, Marigold, will open a second location in St. Paul's St. Anthony Park neighborhood.

The original shop in Minneapolis opened in fall 2022 and exclusively sells NA liquors, wines and spirits, plus THC beverages, in a "sober-friendly" environment.

Why it matters: Nonalcoholic beverages have been trending at Twin Cities restaurants, but a second location of a specialized shop shows an increase in local demand for the drinks at home.

In restaurant news...

Red Cow is expanding into downtown Wayzata, according to a release. The gourmet burger restaurant's sixth location, which will have a 20-seat patio, is expected to open fall 2023.

"Sky Hi Rooftop Bar and Lounge" appears to be opening in the four-story building on Nicollet Mall, according to signs on site and job postings online.

It will be the fifth restaurant in the downtown Minneapolis space since 2016.

Zoe's Bakery & Cafe has permanently closed after two years in Loring Park, it announced on Monday. The cafe did not list a reason for the closure.

Dutch Bar, a wine and cocktail bar by the owners of the now-shuttered Modern Cafe, is now open in Northeast Minneapolis, Racket reports.

The owners of Coalition Restaurant in Excelsior and Edina will open tavern Luna & The Bear in the old Eat Street Social space in Minneapolis. Read our coverage.

Falls Coffee quietly opened on the first floor of The Shale apartment building just steps from Minnehaha Falls.

The current menu for the sleek cafe includes craft coffee, tea, specialty lattes, doughnuts and other breakfast treats.

St. Louis Park bakery Honey & Rye is expanding. "bakehouse" will open down the street from the original location on May 6 and will serve as Honey & Rye's new headquarters.

Hackamore Brewing Co. opened April 28 in Chanhassen.

The 11,000-square-foot space features arcade games, a golf simulator and claw machines with prizes like Minnesota Twins tickets, MSPBJ reports.

A new Ethiopian restaurant is coming to Lowertown St. Paul. Erta Ale's will open around Mother's Day, according to the Pioneer Press.