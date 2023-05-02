The former Eat Street Social restaurant, just steps from Nicollet Avenue, will become Luna & the Bear, a dog-inspired tavern from the duo behind Coalition Restaurant.

Driving the news: Eli Wollenzien and Deacon Eells, co-owners of Red Sauce Rebellion, Coalition and Buster's, are in the process of refreshing the West 26th Street space that housed Eat Street Social for 11 years before it closed in March.

The 200-seat restaurant's name comes from Wollenzien and Eells' dogs, Luna and Bear, and the "loosely dog-themed" decor will feature wallpaper and portraits of pups.

What to expect: Classic tavern cuisine like burgers, salads and sandwiches, plenty of shareables and a strong bar program with cocktails and wines, Wollenzien told Axios. Eat Street Social's longtime chef Geoff Little will run the kitchen.

The two will keep the bones of the restaurant intact, including the beloved dog-friendly patio, and add some industrial elements like new lighting and booths.

Plans are still in the works for the space's side room, but expect a happy hour at its additional bar.

Yes, and: Luna & the Bear will be open for brunch, lunch and dinner right away, with hours until midnight on weekends.

"I think there's been a feeling that lunch wouldn't work on Nicollet now that less people go downtown for work, but I think there's still a demand during the day for smaller portions and lighter prices," Wollenzien said.

What's next: Renovations are underway now but expect a mid-June opening, he added.