Delta's new Sky Club opens in MSP Airport on Wednesday, relieving demand on the airline's two existing lounges while providing a new, luxury perk for frequent fliers and prospective customers.

Why it matters: As airline travel rebounds from pandemic lows, lounges nationwide have been filling to capacity as more customers take advantage of credit card rewards and frequent-flier programs, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports.

State of play: The new club will rebalance high interest in the other Delta lounges, which are less than half the size of the new one and "very popular," Delta Sky Club managing director Claude Roussel told Axios.

Between the lines: While there are other lounges at MSP — including PGA's golf-themed lounge and United Club — MSP's status as a Delta hub means that the airline's offerings impact a large number of passengers traveling to, from or through the Twin Cities.

What's new: Audrey checked out the 450-seat, 21,000-square-foot lounge yesterday. The "summer sunset"-inspired club in Concourse G is spacious and swanky.

It has soundproof booths, a full buffet, two bars and an all-weather Sky Deck: a partially open-air space with skylights, live plant wall and views of the tarmac.

Plus: Many cocktails, beer and wine are included with entry, while the open buffet highlights recipes from local chefs.

Handsome Hog owner Justin Sutherland's shrimp and grits, pimento cheeseburger sliders, banana pudding and more will be featured through mid-July.

Reality check: Though there are multiple ways to gain entry, including through certain credit cards, an individual membership to Delta Sky Clubs is $695/year, or 69,500 miles.

You also have to be flying with the airline or one of its partners, like WestJet, to access the club, Roussel said.