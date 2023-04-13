Party alcohol-free at Vernal Vibrations, a nonalcoholic, flower-filled "spring fling" in Minneapolis.

Venue Glass House and Marigold, the south Minneapolis nonalcoholic bottle shop that sells NA liquors, wines and spirits in a sober-friendly environment, are hosting the event.

The party features live music from Florina and Little Fevers, a cash bar serving NA cocktails and other alternative beverages, like THC drinks.

Plus: Guests can sample drinks from local and national brands.

3-7pm Sunday; $15

Watch: Take a tour of Marigold via our Instagram.

More things to do...

🎪 The Royal Canadian International Circus' big top takes over the Mall of America's parking lot daily through April 23. Performances include trapeze artists, motorcycle stunts and contortionists. $35+

🌙 Be the first to see the Walker Art Center's new exhibit "Pacita Abad" at tomorrow night's after-hours preview party. Dress in your brightest, most patterned clothing. $25, free for members

🎨 The first of four Saint Paul Art Crawls kicks off tomorrow with five open studio tours and art sales throughout the Cathedral Hill neighborhood and beyond. Free

🗑 Someone's trash could be your treasure at the Junk Bonanza Vintage Market at Canterbury Park today through Saturday. General admission is $12, or get in early for $25.

🍃 Watch live glass blowing, sample THC beverages and shop local vendors at Cannasesh in Minneapolis on Saturday. 21+, free entry

🐈 Celebrate all things feline at Pop Cats, a "cat+art+pop" festival at Union Depot on Saturday and Sunday. Expect hard-to-find cat merch, adoption events, photo ops and cat-themed activities. $25+

🍔 Food truck fairs return to Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in St. Paul on Sunday. The season's kickoff event has over 30 trucks, including State Fair favorites and international cuisines. Free entry