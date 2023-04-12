Minneapolis seafood restaurant Sea Salt opens for the summer season on Friday.

Why it matters: The return of the popular Minnehaha Falls eatery is another surefire sign that spring is finally here.

What we're watching: The Painted Turtle, the new Lake Nokomis food stand operated by the owners of Unleashed Hounds and Hops, hasn't announced its debut date yet. But it likely won't be until May or June.

What they're saying: The owner of the new "craft bar fare" concept, which will replace longtime park vendor Sandcastle, told Axios that they've been testing the menu and hope to be ready to go four to six weeks after the park board turns on the water for the season.

A park board spokesperson told Axios that should happen within the next two weeks.

Of note: Lake Harriet's Bread & Pickle is also waiting on water to set an open date.