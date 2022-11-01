The former Sandcastle could soon be The Painted Turtle. Photo courtesy of Sandcastle

The owners of Unleashed Hounds & Hops are poised to win the Lake Nokomis food vendor contract.

Driving the news: A Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board selection committee has recommended the restaurateurs for the highly-trafficked building next to Nokomis Beach.

The concept: The menu is "craft bar fare" but with no burgers, similar to Unleashed. It includes lots of sausages and chicken sandwiches, said Sam Carter, one of the partners.

"We're pretty damn good cooks but there's definitely places that can make burgers better than we can," Carter said.

In addition to the food, the restaurant will serve local craft beer and is close to signing a contract with a local ice cream shop partner.

Context: Unleashed Hounds and Hops opened near the Minneapolis Farmers Market in early 2020.

It's owned by Carter, his business partner Kevin Knutson, and Carter's mother, Dawn Uremovitch, a former executive with Leeann Chin and Häagen-Dazs.

The intrigue: They originally wanted to name the Nokomis restaurant Thirsty Dog, but the Park Board preferred something else. So they're tentatively going with The Painted Turtle, Carter said.

Catch up fast: If selected, The Painted Turtle will take over for Sandcastle, which operated in the building for 10 years before calling it quits this fall.

Eleven restauranteurs submitted proposals and the selection committee chose five finalists before narrowing it down to one.

One of the finalists, Animales Barbeque owner Jon Wipfli, pulled out, telling Axios it was not a good fit for his business.

What's ahead: Pending approvals and some touching up to the building, Carter expects to be up and running in the spring.