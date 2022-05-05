May 5, 2022 - Things to Do

Sandcastle opens May 12 for final summer at Lake Nokomis

Torey Van Oot
sand castle
Photo courtesy of Sandcastle

Sandcastle will open for its final summer season at Lake Nokomis next week.

Driving the news: The owners announced Wednesday that they're moving on after a decade of serving food and beer by the beach.

Flashback: Sandcastle had another down year in 2021, with a limited menu bringing in $483,000 in sales. That's 37% less than it did in 2019.

What's next: The first day of service is Thursday, May 12.

  • The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board, meanwhile, will put out a request for proposals for a new vendor.

Go deeper: Check out more park restaurants and other fun things to do in our spring guide.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more