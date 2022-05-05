Sandcastle will open for its final summer season at Lake Nokomis next week.

Driving the news: The owners announced Wednesday that they're moving on after a decade of serving food and beer by the beach.

Flashback: Sandcastle had another down year in 2021, with a limited menu bringing in $483,000 in sales. That's 37% less than it did in 2019.

What's next: The first day of service is Thursday, May 12.

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board, meanwhile, will put out a request for proposals for a new vendor.

