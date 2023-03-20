Reproduced from Eviction Lab; Chart: Axios Visuals

Eviction filings in the Twin Cities continue to exceed pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Eviction Lab.

Driving the news: Researchers with the Princeton University-based project logged 1,173 filings in the Twin Cities last month, nearly double the historical average of 599.

Evictions are also up year over year. The group’s most recent data, which covers the week ending March 4, shows a 99% increase from the same period in 2022, when some local protections were still in effect.

The big picture: Sweeping local and national eviction moratoriums helped keep many families in their homes through the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick write.

Those protections are now gone, and evictions have picked up across the country.

What they're saying: Jacob Haas, an Eviction Lab research specialist told Axios, that the return to pre-pandemic levels across the nation is "disappointing given all of the initiatives that were taken to prevent housing instability."

Local advocates and lawmakers have also raised concerns about the spike, arguing that more should be done to ensure Minnesotans have access to affordable housing.

Between the lines: Cecil Smith, president and CEO of the Minnesota Multi Housing Association, told Axios that the elevated numbers reflect ongoing after-effects from the pandemic, not new widespread defaults on rent payments.

Some rental property owners gave tenants more time to receive emergency assistance and catch up, which "dragged out what might have been the initial peak of filings" after the moratorium.

In other cases, the landlords waited until big court backlogs began to clear before taking action against tenants for financial or other causes for removal.

Of note: Overall eviction levels in Minnesota also remain lower than many other parts of the country.

One factor could be that local rent prices are growing at a slower pace than incomes.

What we're watching: The issue is drawing attention at the state Capitol, where lawmakers are considering a number of bills aimed at expanding affordable housing and renter assistance.