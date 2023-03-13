Target is closing its Uptown store on May 13 after less than six years in the Minneapolis neighborhood.

Why it matters: The store provided essentials to thousands of people living nearby, but Target cited struggles with declining foot traffic.

What they're saying: "The decision to close one of our stores isn’t something we take lightly," spokesperson Joshua Thomas said in an email "It’s an action we take only after multiple years of working to improve performance."

Between the lines: A wave of retail and restaurant closures has hit Uptown in recent years, including the losses of Apple, Kitchen Window, Urban Outfitters, CB2 and H&M, as well as several bars restaurants.

Businesses have cited rising crime, pandemic closures and loss of on-street parking.

Yes, but: Uptown Theater will reopen in May as a concert venue and Seven Points Uptown is now home to Arts & Rec, a mini golf course, bar, theater and restaurant.

Flashback: The Uptown location was one of Target's early small-format, Express stores and opened at a time when the Minneapolis-based retailer increased it focus on urban customers.