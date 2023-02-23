Twin Cities winter storm was substantial but not "epic"

Data: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

This week's three-day snowstorm fell into the range that most meteorologists predicted, but it was not the "epic" blizzard some suggested it would be.

By the numbers: 13.1 inches of snow fell at MSP Airport Tuesday through Thursday. That didn't crack our top 10 snowfall totals dating back to 1884.

In fact, it didn't even top the early January storm here, which dumped 14.9 inches.

Yes, but: Some areas saw more precipitation than others. Trained spotters in Apple Valley and Cambridge reported 19 and 17 inches, respectively.

Reality check: Meteorologists are taking some heat because we never reached the extreme end of the prediction spectrum, 29 inches, but the storm's totals fell within the range most of them forecasted.

WCCO Radio's Paul Douglas tweeted on Monday, "I'm not sure how we escape with less than 12-15" and a few spots may see 20+." He was right.

The National Weather Service on Monday forecasted widespread totals of 15 to 20 inches and 2 feet in some places. We came a tad short of that.

MPR's Paul Huttner predicted 10 to 20 inches, but also said the storm would likely break records. It did not break any significant records.

Why it matters: Warning people of the worst case scenarios for storms can be life or death.

A blizzard that hit the Buffalo, N.Y. region in December killed 47.

Zoom out: MSP Airport is now at 73.5 inches of snow for the winter, which puts us just 2.3 inches shy of cracking the top 10 snowiest winters in Twin Cities history, per the DNR.

We still have the entire month of March to go.

The bottom line: We got a ton of snow. But we'll be in the 30s for most of next week, so it should be gone soon enough.