Big Edina pizzeria gets approval from planning commission

Nick Halter
A rendering of a restaurant

Image courtesy of Shea Design via City of Edina

A two-level pizzeria by the restaurant group behind Parlour and the new Butcher & the Boar has been approved by the Edina Planning Commission.

Details: The 13,500-square-foot restaurant will have seating for 347 people. The second level will primarily be used for events, Jester Concepts co-owner Brent Frederick told planning commissioners Wednesday.

  • Plans also include a large patio connecting to a new public park that's part of the city's redevelopment of its former public works site at 5146 Eden Avenue.
  • There will also be a "secret/underground bar," according to the planning documents.
