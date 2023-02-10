1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Big Edina pizzeria gets approval from planning commission
A two-level pizzeria by the restaurant group behind Parlour and the new Butcher & the Boar has been approved by the Edina Planning Commission.
Details: The 13,500-square-foot restaurant will have seating for 347 people. The second level will primarily be used for events, Jester Concepts co-owner Brent Frederick told planning commissioners Wednesday.
- Plans also include a large patio connecting to a new public park that's part of the city's redevelopment of its former public works site at 5146 Eden Avenue.
- There will also be a "secret/underground bar," according to the planning documents.
