Butcher & the Boar's new location; the charred chicken, cheesy grits and Pearls Before Swine cocktail. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Butcher & the Boar is back. The award-winning restaurant known for its smoked meats opens in North Loop Tuesday, Feb. 7, with a reimagined menu, new ownership, and plenty of whiskey.

Catch up fast: The original Butcher & the Boar on Hennepin Avenue abruptly closed in September 2020 after eight years, inciting a bidding war for the rights to its name, menu and building.

Jester Concepts, the restaurant group behind Parlour, P.S. Steak and Constantine, won the naming and menu rights, giving us Butcher 2.0.

The Butcher's Tale, a separate restaurant with different ownership, was opened in 2021 in the Butcher & the Boar's original location.

I stopped by the new place to see if the buzz was worth it.

The location: Butcher 2.0 is only a block from North Loop's bustling Washington Avenue, but feels off the beaten path; the drab exterior (it was an office building, after all) made it easy to miss at night.

One perk: Unlike most North Loop businesses, it has a parking lot and ample street parking.

The atmosphere: Most of the space is decked out in black, but the wood accents, comfortable leather booths and warm glow from hanging lights make it feel cozy, not cold.

Freestanding tables have rugs beneath for a homey feel; the enormous custom bar features a giant stuffed boar as a centerpiece.

Though the place was packed with people, the noise level stayed low all night.

What we ordered: Don't be fooled by the reputation — Butcher 2.0's menu is more than just steak and whiskey.

I started with the blue crab beignets, a light and savory fried dough that melts in your mouth. No strong seafood flavor: it was delicious, but my dining partner called it the "essence of crab."

The thick slab of Braunschweiger sausage topped with onions wasn't the most aesthetically pleasing appetizer, but it made up for its looks in taste — the spice lingers in the best way, and the accompanying gruyere is a must.

Main course: We settled on a ribeye and the charred chicken.

Steaks can be easily overpowered by their accompaniments, but Butcher 2.0 kept its focus on the meat. The cognac-mushroom cream sauce complimented the dish perfectly.

The chicken was generously portioned and looked beautiful, but even with the creamy dill labneh…it's just chicken.

Plus: I loved the cheesy grits topped with whiskey honey, and the roasted potatoes were crispy and well-seasoned without being a salt bomb.

Note: Though Butcher has less-expensive sister restaurants a few blocks away, this is still a steakhouse.

Appetizers, salads and sausages hover around $20; steaks range from $42-$80 with multiple market price options.

My thought bubble: I am not Butcher's target audience. I rarely eat red meat, don't enjoy dark liquor, and never visited the original restaurant.

Despite that, the luxe atmosphere, menu variety, excellent food, and quality service had me planning a date night at the bar by the time I left.

This Butcher & The Boar may not be the first, but it stands on its own.

🍸 What's at the bar

Brandy Old Fashioned, 24 Karat Milk Punch, the restaurant's bar and the Cross Pollination. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Butcher's cocktail menu takes a unique approach to "something for everybody."

Each drink has three versions: The classic, the bar's spin on it, and a non-alcoholic option.

Brandy Old Fashioned: The lack of whiskey and added splash of spiced apple bitters made this the only Old Fashioned I've ever liked. 9/10.

Cross Pollination: Nonalcoholic drinks can be delicious, but this "Manhattan" with NA whiskey, orange and honey tasted like citrus-infused water. 2/10.

Pearls Before Swine: This is the ultimate dirty martini. Butcher's version uses oyster-shell infused vodka, which gives the drink a seawater-like brine, a slight umami flavor and plenty of salt.