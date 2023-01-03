The Minnesota Legislature gavels in for its latest two-year session on Tuesday, bringing new power — and plenty of new faces — to the state Capitol.

State of play: For the first time since 2014, Democrats have control of both chambers and the governor's office.

The trifecta means they could decide how to spend the projected $17.6 billion surplus and which policies to pass, without needing GOP votes.

The big picture: Expect a lot more action than in recent sessions, when the divided Legislature remained at an impasse on many issues.

What they're saying: Top Democrats have pledged action on proposals that stalled under the divided government, including abortion rights, gun control, paid family leave and marijuana legalization.

More school funding, addressing climate change and expanding voting access could also be on the table.

Reality check: One-party control doesn't mean all Democrats and their allies will see their full wish lists delivered.

Given the narrow majorities, deals will hinge on getting support from both progressives and moderates. And there's plenty of disagreement within DFL ranks.

For example: Gov. Tim Walz wants to revive his plan to use part of the surplus for direct payments to Minnesotans. But DFL leaders gave the idea a lukewarm reception last month.

Who we're watching: The Senate's four "majority makers" — Democrats who won close races to seal the DFL trifecta — could stick together on issues where there's a split within the DFL, such as a full repeal of state taxes on Social Security income.

The dynamics mean more progressive Democrats, many of whom represent the Twin Cities, will also wield influence in shaping policy.

The other side: Two new GOP leaders — House Minority Leader Lisa DeMuth and Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson — have pledged to oppose tax increases.

But both will face the challenge of keeping their caucuses relevant — and their voices heard — in a Legislature where their votes aren't needed on most issues.

What to expect: DFL leaders say they'll try to move quickly on some priorities, including legislation adding the right to abortion into state law.

But many big decisions will likely still be wrapped into the late-session sprint to finish the budget before the Legislature adjourns in May.

More complicated issues, including full legalization of marijuana, could be carried over into 2024.