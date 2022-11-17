Democratic Socialists in the Twin Cities made small but notable gains in last week's midterm elections.

What happened: All six of the candidates endorsed by Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America — including four state lawmakers — won their races.

The results effectively double the size of the DSA-aligned caucus at the state Legislature. One member, St. Paul Rep. Athena Hollins, won a House leadership post last week.

Why it matters: The small but growing cohort of DSA members holding office in Minnesota could push for a wider embrace of the movement's progressive politics and policies, including within the Legislature's new DFL majority caucuses.

Reality check: Four safe DFL seats in a 201-member body — or one on a local government dais — does not a majority make. Buy-in from more moderate Democrats is needed to pass both state and local measures.

Yes, but: Samuel Doten, a local DFL activist who leads an independent Democratic Socialists Caucus in Minnesota, says the dynamics will put DSA-backed members and issues "at the table" in a way they weren't before.

"When it comes to the most important...working class issues: public housing, health care, education, all these really fundamental things, I know that the agenda of socialists is going to be there," Doten tells Axios.

Zoom out: Democratic Socialists have gained influence in public office and polls in recent years, as U.S. Sen Bernie Sanders' presidential campaigns and the 2018 election of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brought new attention to the movement.

Nationally, DSA-endorsed candidates scored 66 victories, a win rate of nearly 60%.

Zoom in: All four of the legislators elected in Minnesota last week were running in safe DFL districts in Minneapolis or St. Paul.

Other successful candidates were incoming Robbinsdale City Council Member Aaron Wagner and Ramsey County Commissioner Mai Chong Xiong.

Flashback: Sen. Omar Fateh, a self-identified Democratic Socialist, made headlines when he defeated a longtime DFL incumbent to win a Minneapolis district.

Three DSA members were also elected to the Minneapolis City Council in 2021. The council's more moderate majority has prevailed on most issues so far.

What to watch: Hollins, who became a DSA member in 2020 and sought the group's endorsement for the first time this year, says she sees DSA priorities related to workers' rights, including paid family leave and pro-unionization bills, having the best chance of passage under a DFL trifecta.