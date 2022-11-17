Twin Cities Democratic Socialists score wins
Democratic Socialists in the Twin Cities made small but notable gains in last week's midterm elections.
What happened: All six of the candidates endorsed by Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America — including four state lawmakers — won their races.
- The results effectively double the size of the DSA-aligned caucus at the state Legislature. One member, St. Paul Rep. Athena Hollins, won a House leadership post last week.
Why it matters: The small but growing cohort of DSA members holding office in Minnesota could push for a wider embrace of the movement's progressive politics and policies, including within the Legislature's new DFL majority caucuses.
Reality check: Four safe DFL seats in a 201-member body — or one on a local government dais — does not a majority make. Buy-in from more moderate Democrats is needed to pass both state and local measures.
Yes, but: Samuel Doten, a local DFL activist who leads an independent Democratic Socialists Caucus in Minnesota, says the dynamics will put DSA-backed members and issues "at the table" in a way they weren't before.
- "When it comes to the most important...working class issues: public housing, health care, education, all these really fundamental things, I know that the agenda of socialists is going to be there," Doten tells Axios.
Zoom out: Democratic Socialists have gained influence in public office and polls in recent years, as U.S. Sen Bernie Sanders' presidential campaigns and the 2018 election of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brought new attention to the movement.
- Nationally, DSA-endorsed candidates scored 66 victories, a win rate of nearly 60%.
Zoom in: All four of the legislators elected in Minnesota last week were running in safe DFL districts in Minneapolis or St. Paul.
- Other successful candidates were incoming Robbinsdale City Council Member Aaron Wagner and Ramsey County Commissioner Mai Chong Xiong.
Flashback: Sen. Omar Fateh, a self-identified Democratic Socialist, made headlines when he defeated a longtime DFL incumbent to win a Minneapolis district.
- Three DSA members were also elected to the Minneapolis City Council in 2021. The council's more moderate majority has prevailed on most issues so far.
What to watch: Hollins, who became a DSA member in 2020 and sought the group's endorsement for the first time this year, says she sees DSA priorities related to workers' rights, including paid family leave and pro-unionization bills, having the best chance of passage under a DFL trifecta.
- "I think there's great opportunities to make big strides there this year," she said.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.