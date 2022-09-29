Mayor Jacob Frey has nominated the deputy mayor of Newark, N.J. to be the next police chief of Minneapolis.

Driving the news: Brian O'Hara, 43, was one of three finalists named for the job earlier this month. The city is replacing Medaria Arradondo, who stepped down earlier this year.

Background: O'Hara joined the Newark Police Department in 2001 as an officer and rose through the ranks to become captain in 2016. He was named public safety director in 2016, overseeing a department with 996 sworn officers, 611 firefighters and a $200 million budget.

Between the lines: The Minneapolis Police Department may be subject to a consent degree following a U.S. DOJ probe. Newark is under its own consent decree and. O'Hara told the Star Tribune he has been the liaison between the city and DOJ.

Why it matters: O'Hara, if confirmed by the City Council, faces a tall task. In addition to the possible consent decree, the MPD is woefully short staffed and crime remains elevated since spiking in 2020.

What they're saying: "Minneapolis has been asking for change and Brian O'Hara, the deputy mayor, is answering that call. He has this proven ability to work directly hand-in-hand with community to create systems of accountability and simultaneously drive down crime, and specifically, shootings," Frey said.

What's ahead: The City Council will have to confirm O'Hara's appointment before he becomes chief.