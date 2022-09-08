It appears the next Minneapolis police chief will come from outside the department.

Driving the news: A search committee has narrowed down a pool of 18 candidates to three finalists, according to a press release from Mayor Jacob Frey's office.

The finalists:

Southfield, Mich. Police Chief Elvin Barren, who is also a former deputy chief of police in Detroit

RaShall Brackney, former chief of Charlottesville, Va. She was fired a year ago and is suing the city, alleging racial and gender discrimination and claiming her firing was retaliation for her efforts to root out problematic policing, per the Washington Post.

Brian O'Hara, deputy mayor of Newark, N.J. and previously that city's director of public safety. He told the Star Tribune he's led a federally mandated consent decree placed on Newark since 2017.

Of note: Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman is not one of the finalists.

Why it matters: The next police chief will be tasked with improving community-police relations in the wake of George Floyd's murder at the hands of MPD, tackling a rise in crime, and reforming public safety.

The chief will also need to recruit more officers, as the department is down more than 300 officers compared to 2019.

What's ahead: The three candidates will travel to Minneapolis this week for interviews with Frey and his new public safety commissioner, Cedric Alexander.