Mayor Jacob Frey's 2023 budget calls for a 6.5% increase in the tax levy to help pay for more police, affordable housing, and to re-staff city departments that lost employees during the pandemic.

Driving the news: Frey unveiled his budget proposal Monday.

The big picture: The overall budget of $1.56 billion is down 4% due to the absence of American Rescue Act funding from 2022.

Frey pitched a two-year budget for the first time, noting that the City Council will be able to change the 2024 budget next year.

Highlights include...

A levy increase of 6.5% would mean the owner of a median priced home in the city ($319,000) would see a $167 increase on the city portion of their annual property tax bill.

The budget funds a sworn police force of 731, though the city has already been budgeting for more officers than it actually employs. Fox 9 reports that the city had 900 sworn officers in early 2020 and bottomed out at 564 officers this summer.

Frey's budget includes money for four cadet classes totaling 160 recruits, but again, the city has not been able to fill up its recent cadet classes amidst a nationwide struggle to find officers.

The recommended budget adds money for affordable housing and the expansion of the behavior crisis response team — unarmed units that respond to nonviolent incidents.

What's ahead: The City Council will hold public hearings and make changes to the budget over the next four months before it's adopted in mid-December.

Go deeper: Read the full budget recommendation.