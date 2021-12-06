Minneapolis Police chief Medaria Arradondo won't seek third term

Minneapolis Police chief Medaria Arradondo announced Monday morning he won't seek a third term as the city's top cop.

Why it matters: Arradondo, the city's first Black chief, was popular with residents and Mayor Jacob Frey held him up as the leader who could help him reform MPD in the wake of George Floyd's murder.

What he's saying: "After 32 years of service, I believe that now is the right time to allow for new leadership, new perspective, new focus and new hope to lead the department forward in collaboration with our communities," Arradondo, 54, said at a press conference.

What's ahead: Frey said he will name an interim police chief later this week who will take over when Arradondo's term ends in mid-January.