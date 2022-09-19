A planned grocery store in Woodbury appears to be the latest Amazon Fresh project in the Twin Cities.

Driving the news: Local developer Launch Properties is proposing to redevelop the site of a Wells Fargo branch near Woodbury Village shopping center on Valley Creek Road and replace it with a 43,700-square foot grocery store and a new Wells Fargo branch.

The intrigue: Those neon green markings on the facade are the tell-tale sign of an Amazon Fresh, the e-commerce giant's foray into brick and mortar where shoppers scan their own groceries as they go.

Flashback: We've been reporting on Amazon's grocery expansion here, with Fresh stores in the pipeline in Burnsville, Eagan, Coon Rapids, Arden Hills and Lakeville.