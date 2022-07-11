This Burnsville store looks an awful lot like an Amazon Fresh

Amazon still hasn't confirmed multiple reports — including ours — that it's expanding its Fresh grocery store chain into the Twin Cities.

Yes, but: Nick stopped by this under-construction grocery store project at Burnsville's Cobblestone Court and it sure does look like an Amazon Fresh store.

That green piano key design on the facade is the design Amazon is using on several other stores.

Catch up fast: As we reported last year, Amazon is also planning stores in Eagan, Coon Rapids, Arden Hills and perhaps Lakeville.