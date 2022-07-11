23 hours ago - Business
This Burnsville store looks an awful lot like an Amazon Fresh
Amazon still hasn't confirmed multiple reports — including ours — that it's expanding its Fresh grocery store chain into the Twin Cities.
Yes, but: Nick stopped by this under-construction grocery store project at Burnsville's Cobblestone Court and it sure does look like an Amazon Fresh store.
- That green piano key design on the facade is the design Amazon is using on several other stores.
Catch up fast: As we reported last year, Amazon is also planning stores in Eagan, Coon Rapids, Arden Hills and perhaps Lakeville.
- The Seattle-based retail giant did not respond to a request for comment.
