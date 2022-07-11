23 hours ago - Business

This Burnsville store looks an awful lot like an Amazon Fresh

Nick Halter
A storefront in Burnsville
Photo: Nick Halter/Axios

Amazon still hasn't confirmed multiple reports — including ours — that it's expanding its Fresh grocery store chain into the Twin Cities.

Yes, but: Nick stopped by this under-construction grocery store project at Burnsville's Cobblestone Court and it sure does look like an Amazon Fresh store.

Catch up fast: As we reported last year, Amazon is also planning stores in Eagan, Coon Rapids, Arden Hills and perhaps Lakeville.

  • The Seattle-based retail giant did not respond to a request for comment.
