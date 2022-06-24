Early voting begins for 2022 Minnesota primary

Minnesotans can cast their ballots for the state's Aug. 9 primary election starting Friday, June 24.

Why it matters: These contests will determine which candidates faceoff in the high-stakes November midterm election.

The big picture: Unlike in 2018, there are very few competitive primaries on the statewide level.

But the outcome of contested races down ballot could have a big impact on state and local politics.

Zoom in: The most closely watched statewide primary contest is for the GOP nomination for attorney general.

Jim Schultz, who won the party's endorsement, faces 2018 nominee Doug Wardlow for the opportunity to take on DFL incumbent Keith Ellison in November.

Yes, and: Two members of the congressional delegation — Democratic U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum — and a handful of legislative incumbents, including DFL Sen. Sandy Pappas of St. Paul and GOP Sen. Erin Pratt of Prior Lake, face a same-party challenge this year.

Meanwhile, some local races, including Hennepin County attorney, have attracted crowded fields. In those nonpartisan contests, the top two vote-getters advance to the general.

Behind the ballot access: Minnesota has allowed all eligible voters to cast an absentee ballot, without giving a reason or "excuse," since 2014.

Under state law, such ballots can be cast beginning 46 days before the election.

(Early) voting 101: Check your registration (or go ahead and register if you haven't yet). Once that's set, you can request a mail-in ballot or vote in person at your county election office.

You can see what's on your ballot ahead of time via the Secretary of State's website.

Of note: Minnesotans can choose whether they want to participate in the DFL or GOP primary, but cannot go back and forth or vote in both on one ballot.