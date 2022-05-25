Brad Finstad wins GOP primary for open Minnesota congressional seat

Brad Finstad won a crowded GOP primary on Wednesday to fill an open southern Minnesota congressional seat, as Jeff Ettinger secured the DFL nomination by a wide margin, per the AP.

The big picture: Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn died in February after a battle with kidney cancer, setting off a fierce intra-party fight for the chance to serve out the remainder of his term in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District.

The outcome of the August vote in the one-time swing district, which has trended Republican in recent years, could become a bellwether for November, when control of Congress is on the line.

What happened: Finstad prevailed over a field of nine GOP rivals that included Hagedorn's wife, former Minnesota Republican Party chair Jennifer Carnahan, and Jeremy Munson, a state representative who had the backing of the House Freedom Caucus and several conservative congressmen.

Munson conceded to Finstad on Wednesday.

Finstad, a former state representative and executive director of the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association, served as the state director for USDA Rural Development under President Trump.

His bid was endorsed by Minnesota U.S. Reps. Michelle Fischbach and U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, as well as a number of prominent GOP lawmakers at the State Capitol.

Ettinger, the former CEO of Hormel, won an eight-way contest with more than 60% of the vote.

What to watch: The special primary win is expected to make Finstad the GOP front-runner in the concurrent contest to represent a slightly redrawn district in Washington next year.