9 hours ago - News

Minneapolis marks 2 years since George Floyd's murder

Torey Van Oot
People visit Say Their Names cemetery near George Floyd Square, last May. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Today marks two years since George Floyd was murdered.

The big picture: Floyd's death under the knee of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin sent shockwaves through our city, the nation and the world.

The impact: Protests and calls for more action to transform policing and address racial inequalities have led to policy changes in the Twin Cities and beyond.

  • Later today, President Biden will sign an executive order directing federal police agencies to revise their use-of-force policies and use grants to encourage local reforms.

Yes, but: Many activists and community members say those steps haven't achieved nearly enough. Some worry that, two years in, the urgency has faded.

Zoom in: Here in the Twin Cities, many are still grappling with the lasting, more localized impacts of Floyd's death and the civil unrest that followed.

Plus: The debate over the future of MPD remains front and center, as we await consent decrees and city action aimed at addressing deep-rooted issues within the department.

Happening this week: A number of exhibits and events have been planned to commemorate the anniversary of Floyd's death.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more