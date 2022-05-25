Minneapolis marks 2 years since George Floyd's murder

Today marks two years since George Floyd was murdered.

The big picture: Floyd's death under the knee of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin sent shockwaves through our city, the nation and the world.

The impact: Protests and calls for more action to transform policing and address racial inequalities have led to policy changes in the Twin Cities and beyond.

Later today, President Biden will sign an executive order directing federal police agencies to revise their use-of-force policies and use grants to encourage local reforms.

Yes, but: Many activists and community members say those steps haven't achieved nearly enough. Some worry that, two years in, the urgency has faded.

Zoom in: Here in the Twin Cities, many are still grappling with the lasting, more localized impacts of Floyd's death and the civil unrest that followed.

Community members, business owners and officials are still working to strike a balance for how to preserve and protect the intersection of 38th and Chicago Avenue.

Some businesses on riot-damaged corridors are still on a long road to recovery.

Plus: The debate over the future of MPD remains front and center, as we await consent decrees and city action aimed at addressing deep-rooted issues within the department.

Happening this week: A number of exhibits and events have been planned to commemorate the anniversary of Floyd's death.