President Biden is expected to sign on Wednesday a police reform executive order that will create a national database of police misconduct, ban the use of chokeholds unless deadly force is authorized and require anti-bias training.

Why it matters: Wednesday marks two years since a white police officer kneeled on George Floyd's neck for nine minutes as he said "I can't breathe" over 20 times. Black civil rights advocates have decried stalled progress on police reform in Congress and slammed the continued lack of accountability for police killings that followed Floyd's death.

Floyd's family met with Biden last year on the one-year anniversary of his murder and said the president assured them he was still committed to passing a police reform bill and "doing everything to make sure [Floyd's] legacy was respected."

Details: Biden's new order will ...

Establish a national database of police misconduct and require all federal law enforcement agencies to participate and use the database to screen personnel.

Ban the use of chokeholds and carotid restraints unless deadly force is authorized and restrict the use of no-knock entries.

Ensure "timely and thorough investigations and consistent discipline."

Mandate body-worn camera policies and expedited public release of footage in cases of serious bodily injury or deaths in custody for all federal agencies.

Restrict the transfer or federal purchases of military equipment "that belongs on a battlefield, not on our streets."

Implement an annual anti-bias training requirement.

Track data on use-of-force incidents.

Direct the Health and Human Services Department to publish a nationwide review of the "the physical, mental, and public health effects of use of force incidents on communities, including any disparate impacts."

The big picture: An Axios-Ipsos poll conducted last year found that nearly seven out of 10 Black Americans say police treatment has gotten worse.