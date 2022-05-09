4 hours ago - Business

Look inside Minneapolis' new MSP Film at the Main

Audrey Kennedy
The exterior of a movie theater.
The new marquee at MSP Film at the Main. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Minneapolis' former St. Anthony Main Theatre has officially reopened under new leadership this month as the revamped MSP Film at the Main.

What's new: Everything but the popcorn. The walls are now a bright fuchsia, the carpeting was swapped for concrete and the interior marquee has been removed.

  • Plus: The concession stand now serves beer and wine.

A bright pink wall that says The Main.
The walls are now a bright fuchsia. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios
The carpeting has been swapped for concrete. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios
A menu advertising various beer and wine.
The theater now serves beer and wine. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios
