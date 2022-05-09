Look inside Minneapolis' new MSP Film at the Main

Minneapolis' former St. Anthony Main Theatre has officially reopened under new leadership this month as the revamped MSP Film at the Main.

MSP Film Society took over operations at the historic venue in December and debuted the new look last week to kick off the MSP International Film Festival.

What's new: Everything but the popcorn. The walls are now a bright fuchsia, the carpeting was swapped for concrete and the interior marquee has been removed.

Plus: The concession stand now serves beer and wine.

Keep scrolling for more photos...

The walls are now a bright fuchsia. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

The carpeting has been swapped for concrete. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios