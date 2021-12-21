1 hour ago - Business

Scoop: St. Anthony Main Theatre to close and rebrand

Audrey Kennedy
exterior of a movie theater
St. Anthony Main Theatre in July 2021. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Wanna see the latest Marvel movie at St. Anthony Main Theatre? Act fast.

Driving the news: MSP Film Society is taking over operations of all five screens at the historic Minneapolis theater, switching its programming from mainstream releases to independent and international films.

  • The theater will close on January 3 and rebrand as "MSP Film at the Main," reopening in time for the 2022 MSP International Film Festival on March 31.

Background: MSP Film Society, which organizes niche film festivals and daily screenings across the Twin Cities, has been headquartered in St. Anthony Main since 2008.

  • It previously operated two screens upstairs, but will now rent the entire theater.

What's new: Big box releases will only be screened if it's congruent with the Society's overall programming, says MSP Film Society publicity manager Kelly Nathe.

  • Instead, it will continue to focus on independent releases, including expanding its MN-Made program spotlighting local filmmakers.

What's next: Future changes include an updated and modernized theater, a new marquee, upgraded internal equipment and new concessions. (But don't worry, the theater is keeping its popcorn.)

  • And: Every screening will now have subtitles.
Here are renderings of the new theater:
rendering of a movie theater
The new marquee at MSP Film at the Main. Rendering: Marcelo Valdes
rendering of the inside of a movie theater concession stand
The interior. Rendering: Marcelo Valdes
rendering of the inside of a movie theater
Rendering: Marcelo Valdes
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more