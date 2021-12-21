Scoop: St. Anthony Main Theatre to close and rebrand
Wanna see the latest Marvel movie at St. Anthony Main Theatre? Act fast.
Driving the news: MSP Film Society is taking over operations of all five screens at the historic Minneapolis theater, switching its programming from mainstream releases to independent and international films.
- The theater will close on January 3 and rebrand as "MSP Film at the Main," reopening in time for the 2022 MSP International Film Festival on March 31.
Background: MSP Film Society, which organizes niche film festivals and daily screenings across the Twin Cities, has been headquartered in St. Anthony Main since 2008.
- It previously operated two screens upstairs, but will now rent the entire theater.
What's new: Big box releases will only be screened if it's congruent with the Society's overall programming, says MSP Film Society publicity manager Kelly Nathe.
- Instead, it will continue to focus on independent releases, including expanding its MN-Made program spotlighting local filmmakers.
What's next: Future changes include an updated and modernized theater, a new marquee, upgraded internal equipment and new concessions. (But don't worry, the theater is keeping its popcorn.)
- And: Every screening will now have subtitles.
Here are renderings of the new theater:
