Scoop: St. Anthony Main Theatre to close and rebrand

Wanna see the latest Marvel movie at St. Anthony Main Theatre? Act fast.

Driving the news: MSP Film Society is taking over operations of all five screens at the historic Minneapolis theater, switching its programming from mainstream releases to independent and international films.

The theater will close on January 3 and rebrand as "MSP Film at the Main," reopening in time for the 2022 MSP International Film Festival on March 31.

Background: MSP Film Society, which organizes niche film festivals and daily screenings across the Twin Cities, has been headquartered in St. Anthony Main since 2008.

It previously operated two screens upstairs, but will now rent the entire theater.

What's new: Big box releases will only be screened if it's congruent with the Society's overall programming, says MSP Film Society publicity manager Kelly Nathe.

Instead, it will continue to focus on independent releases, including expanding its MN-Made program spotlighting local filmmakers.

What's next: Future changes include an updated and modernized theater, a new marquee, upgraded internal equipment and new concessions. (But don't worry, the theater is keeping its popcorn.)

And: Every screening will now have subtitles.

Here are renderings of the new theater:

The new marquee at MSP Film at the Main. Rendering: Marcelo Valdes

The interior. Rendering: Marcelo Valdes