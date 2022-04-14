47 mins ago - Things to Do

MSP International Film Festival releases lineup: What to watch

A man runs carrying trays of food.
"We Feed People" documents chef José Andrés’ journey to provide healthy food to those in need. Photo: World Central Kitchen/WCK.org

The Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival lineup is out, featuring two weeks of in-person screenings at a brand-new venue.

Why it matters: Local and international indie filmmakers don't get the same distribution or attention as big studio flicks, a problem exacerbated by the declining theater industry.

What to watch: There are over 200 films showing this year. Here are three buzzed-about screenings:

🚐 "Paulie Go!": A Minnesota-made coming-of-age comedy follows two teenagers as they track down a reclusive genius in northern Minnesota.

🍽 "We Feed People": The Ron Howard documentary chronicles chef and humanitarian José Andrés’ journey to provide healthy food to nations in the wake of disaster.

⚰️ "The Gravedigger's Wife": A gravedigger in Djibouti City goes to extreme measures to save his wife in this drama, which was selected as Somalia’s first-ever Oscar submission.

Don't miss out: The MSP International Film Festival runs May 5-19. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 11am for Film Society members, and April 21 for non-members.

