Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The rapidly spreading Omicron variant is increasing demand for COVID-19 tests in much of the country.

Why it matters: Getting tested before gathering indoors and unmasked with family and friends this week can lower the chance someone will unknowingly spread the virus.

State of play: Minnesotans have plenty of options when it comes to testing.

Some state-run sites, including at the Minneapolis Convention Center and Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, have extended hours this week.

Both PCR and rapid antigen test are available, free of charge.

You can also order a free saliva test to complete at home via Vault Medical Services' partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health.

Note that while the test might arrive quickly, it will likely take a few days for your results.

At-home rapid tests remain in stock at many pharmacy chains. You can check availability and reserve for pick-up ahead of time at Walgreens or Walmart, which appears to offer lower prices locally.

The at-home tests add up — a two-pack will cost between $14 and $24 at local stores— but they are eligible for reimbursement if you have cash left in a pre-tax health spending account.

Pharmacies and clinics across the metro have appointments open.

Catch up on the latest COVID-19 news via Axios' Omicron dashboard.