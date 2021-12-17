Your guide to dining at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Catching a flight this holiday season? For the first time in nearly two years, the dining scene at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is nearly back to normal.

State of play: 82% of food, beverage and retail vendors have reopened since the pandemic began, according to airport officials.

Yes, but: Don't expect the same hours of operation. Vendors and airport management often have to weigh staffing and whether terminals are busy to determine businesses' opening and closing times, which can change daily.

Between the lines: MSP, much like the wider airline industry, hasn't escaped the labor shortage following furloughs and layoffs last year.

MSP has over 500 airport-wide job openings, which means leaders have to strategically pick and choose what retail and dining options are in operation, said Isabella Rhawie, the airport's assistant director of concessions and business development.

Here are some of our picks for airport eats. Be sure to check hours online.

💺 For the one staying close to their gate: MSP ASAP offers delivery from roughly 20 airport restaurants, like Blue Door Pub, Smack Shack and People's Organic, to passengers in under 30 minutes, no matter where they are.

🌅 For the one with an early flight: Angel Food Bakery in Terminal 1, Concourse E opens at 5am with freshly made donuts from the bakery's St. Louis Park location.

🍔 For the one who wants local flavor: Food Truck Alley in Terminal 1, Concourse E features Twin Cities restaurants Holy Land Deli and Red Cow.

🍺 For the one in need of a beer: Stone Arch in Terminal 1's MSP Mall partners with the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild to keep around 30 local brews on tap.

⌛️ For the one running late: If you're really short on time, a new Subway vending machine in Terminal 2 dispenses freshly made sandwiches, which are restocked throughout the day by the actual restaurant nearby.