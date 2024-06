Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A sitcom starring NBA superstar Stephen Curry will premiere on Peacock this summer. Between the lines: The longtime face of the Golden State Warriors will portray himself in the show alongside Adam Pally ("Knuckles") and Ego Nwodim ("Saturday Night Live").

It could signal that Curry, who recently bought a building in San Francisco to serve as headquarters for his Thirty Ink business, is planting seeds for his post-NBA career.

State of play: The series follows a memorabilia dealer (played by Pally) who falls on hard times and turns to his sixth-grade teammate (Curry) for help.

What we're hearing: The show is currently filming in the Bay Area.

Behind the scenes: The four-time NBA champion is slated to produce the show with his company Unanimous Media.

"Mr. Throwback" was the previously released name of the sitcom, but Peacock confirmed to Axios that the title will change.

As of Tuesday, the show didn't have an official premiere date.

What's next: An official announcement and trailer from Peacock are expected to drop in coming weeks.