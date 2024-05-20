May 20, 2024 - News

Steph Curry buys $8.5 million property in San Francisco

headshot
steph curry

Stephen Curry arrives at the Chase Center before a game last month. Photo: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry bought a property last week just blocks away from where the Golden State Warriors play.

Why it matters: It's a good sign for the city's economy and for us Warriors fans that, despite a disappointing season in which the Dubs failed to make the playoffs, Curry is continuing to plant roots in San Francisco.

State of play: Curry purchased a building at 600 20th St. for $8.5 million to serve as the new headquarters for his Thirty Ink business, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

  • A representative of Thirty Ink, a nod to the No. 30 jersey Curry wears on the court, said the company hopes to contribute to the Dogpatch neighborhood's "revitalization" of the area, according to the Chronicle.
  • Thirty Ink is an umbrella organization for Curry's eight businesses and 13 entities, including the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation and Unanimous Media.

What to watch: Thirty Ink's plan is to demolish the currently vacant property on the lot and construct a five-story, 25,000-square-foot building to accommodate offices, space for arts activities, a three-bedroom unit, a roof deck and more.

  • The demolition plans, however, are pending approval by the city's planning department, the Chronicle reports.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more