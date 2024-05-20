Stephen Curry arrives at the Chase Center before a game last month. Photo: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry bought a property last week just blocks away from where the Golden State Warriors play. Why it matters: It's a good sign for the city's economy and for us Warriors fans that, despite a disappointing season in which the Dubs failed to make the playoffs, Curry is continuing to plant roots in San Francisco.

State of play: Curry purchased a building at 600 20th St. for $8.5 million to serve as the new headquarters for his Thirty Ink business, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

A representative of Thirty Ink, a nod to the No. 30 jersey Curry wears on the court, said the company hopes to contribute to the Dogpatch neighborhood's "revitalization" of the area, according to the Chronicle.

Thirty Ink is an umbrella organization for Curry's eight businesses and 13 entities, including the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation and Unanimous Media.

What to watch: Thirty Ink's plan is to demolish the currently vacant property on the lot and construct a five-story, 25,000-square-foot building to accommodate offices, space for arts activities, a three-bedroom unit, a roof deck and more.