Yogurt billionaire to bring back historic Anchor Brewing

beer

Anchor Steam beer circa 2017. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The billionaire owner behind yogurt brand Chobani has acquired Anchor Brewing Co., the historic San Francisco brewery that shut down last year.

Why it matters: Anchor Brewing, often called the godfather of steam beer, had become a staple in San Francisco, so its closure after 127 years of business sent shockwaves through the city.

Driving the news: Shepherd Futures, the family office of Chobani CEO and founder Hamdi Ulukaya, on Friday announced its acquisition of Anchor Brewing's assets.

  • That includes the recipes, Potrero Hill facilities, brewing equipment and original logos.

What they're saying: "Being part of a rebirth and brand of the company and being part of maybe a new dimension of the city is pretty exciting," Ulukaya told the San Francisco Standard.

The intrigue: Ulukaya told the San Francisco Chronicle he did not know Anchor Brewing existed until last August, when he read about the news of its closure.

  • Ulukaya, who lives in New York, has been to San Francisco only a handful of times but "felt completely home" when he first visited Anchor Brewing's facilities, he told the Standard.

Flashback: Anchor Brewing began in the Gold Rush era, when pioneer brewer Gottlieb Brekle came to San Francisco from Germany in the mid-1800s and bought an old billiards saloon in 1871.

  • The brewery did well after officially launching in 1896 but struggled when the 1906 earthquake and subsequent fires wreaked havoc on San Francisco.
  • After Prohibition ended in 1933, American demand for lighter, mass-produced beers almost forced Anchor Brewing into bankruptcy until a young Stanford graduate named Fritz Maytag bought 51% of the craft brewery in 1965 and transformed its products and distribution approach.
  • The brewery soon expanded its beer offerings and began partnering with local venues to serve its beverages.
  • Ahead of Anchor Brewing's closure last year, then-owner Sapporo pointed to declining sales as the reason for its shutdown.

What to watch: Ulukaya told the Chronicle that he would like to resume operations in time for Christmas, but the company first needs to get approval from the city.

  • Ulukaya has already met with some city officials, including Mayor London Breed, who told the Chronicle she's "grateful for his commitment to being a part of the future for our city" and keeping Anchor's beer "right here where it belongs."
