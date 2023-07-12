Share on email (opens in new window)

A worker operates brewing equipment at the Anchor Brewing Company as seen in San Francisco on May 2, 2019. Photo: Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The historic Anchor Brewing Company, often called the godfather of steam beer, is shutting down operations after 127 years.

Why it matters: Many consider Anchor a San Francisco landmark in its own right due to its local influence.

What they're saying: "This was an extremely difficult decision," spokesperson Sam Singer said in a press release.

"We recognize the importance and historic significance of Anchor to San Francisco and to the craft brewing industry, but the impacts of the pandemic, inflation, especially in San Francisco, and a highly competitive market left the company with no option."

State of play: The company has faced declining sales since 2016, according to Singer.

How it started: Anchor Brewing originated in the Gold Rush era, when pioneer brewer Gottlieb Brekle came to San Francisco from Germany in the mid-1800s and bought an old billiards saloon in 1871.

The brewery performed well after officially launching in 1896 but struggled to remain in business once the 1906 earthquake left San Francisco in tatters.

After Prohibition ended in 1933, American demand for lighter, mass-produced beers almost forced Anchor into bankruptcy until a young Stanford graduate named Fritz Maytag bought 51% of the craft brewery in 1965 and transformed its products and distribution approach.

The brewery soon expanded its beer offerings and began partnering with local venues to serve its beverages.

As Maytag revived its business, Anchor opened an in-house distillery and later a public taproom.

Of note: Anchor, which is currently owned by the famed Japanese brewery Sapporo, says it made repeated efforts to find buyers for the brewery.