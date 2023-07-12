2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Anchor Brewing Company to shutter after 127 years

Photo of a person operating brewing equipment in Anchor Brewing Company's building

A worker operates brewing equipment at the Anchor Brewing Company as seen in San Francisco on May 2, 2019. Photo: Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The historic Anchor Brewing Company, often called the godfather of steam beer, is shutting down operations after 127 years.

Why it matters: Many consider Anchor a San Francisco landmark in its own right due to its local influence.

What they're saying: "This was an extremely difficult decision," spokesperson Sam Singer said in a press release.

  • "We recognize the importance and historic significance of Anchor to San Francisco and to the craft brewing industry, but the impacts of the pandemic, inflation, especially in San Francisco, and a highly competitive market left the company with no option."

State of play: The company has faced declining sales since 2016, according to Singer.

How it started: Anchor Brewing originated in the Gold Rush era, when pioneer brewer Gottlieb Brekle came to San Francisco from Germany in the mid-1800s and bought an old billiards saloon in 1871.

  • The brewery performed well after officially launching in 1896 but struggled to remain in business once the 1906 earthquake left San Francisco in tatters.
  • After Prohibition ended in 1933, American demand for lighter, mass-produced beers almost forced Anchor into bankruptcy until a young Stanford graduate named Fritz Maytag bought 51% of the craft brewery in 1965 and transformed its products and distribution approach.

The brewery soon expanded its beer offerings and began partnering with local venues to serve its beverages.

  • As Maytag revived its business, Anchor opened an in-house distillery and later a public taproom.

Of note: Anchor, which is currently owned by the famed Japanese brewery Sapporo, says it made repeated efforts to find buyers for the brewery.

  • As it closes, Anchor remains "grateful for its employees ... for their commitment and all that they have done to build and care for this beloved brewery," Singer said.
  • While brewing has stopped, Anchor will continue packaging and distributing existing beer through the end of the month.
