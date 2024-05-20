Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: The Trace via Gun Violence Archive; Map: Axios Visuals Road rage shooting incidents in California increased over the past decade, a new report finds. The big picture: State numbers mirror shooting incidents nationally that have increased by 450% between 2014 and 2023, according to a new analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) by The Trace.

The findings reflect a broader increase in gun-related violence.

State of play: The number of reported road rage shooting incidents in California increased from 18 in 2014 to 33 in 2022 before dipping to 26 in 2023, per The Trace's findings.

That's an average of 0.52 incidents per million people between 2014 and 2023.

63% of road rage shooting incidents involved injury or death.

The number of reported road rage shooting incidents per million people ticked up from 0.47 in 2014 to 0.7 in 2023.

San Francisco itself had 10 road rage incidents involving firearms from 2014 to 2023, eight of which resulted in shootings — 10 victims were shot.

Zoom in: Despite California's tougher gun laws, the Bay Area has had a string of notable road rage-related shootings over the past year.

Just last month, police said an argument near an intersection led two people to exchange fire in Santa Rosa.

Law enforcement officers also seized two guns and ammunition from a suspect in March after a road rage freeway shooting in the East Bay caused minor injuries.

A South San Francisco man was shot in the shoulder in September after another driver tailgated him and fired into the passenger window, his daughter said.

In another incident last May, a driver was accused of firing 15 rounds of ammunition into two vehicles during a Highway 1 fender-bender that injured a man and a 3-year-old, per local authorities.

Yes, but: Freeway shootings overall, which include road rage incidents but cover all violence involving firearms on state freeways, have decreased in California after reaching a peak of 447 in 2021.

Since then, the state has recorded a 38% reduction in shootings and a 75% reduction in deaths, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Caveat: The GVA is a private nonprofit that produces a range of gun violence estimates based on police reports, government data, news stories and more.