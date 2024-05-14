Share on email (opens in new window)

The logo for the Bay Area's WNBA team, the Golden State Valkyries. Photo: Courtesy of Golden State Valkyries

The Golden State Valkyries are here. State of play: The Bay Area's WNBA team representatives announced its long-awaited name Tuesday morning and we couldn't be more excited.

Valkyries, in Norse mythology, "are a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering – flying through air and sea alike," the team wrote in a press release.

The V logo features the Bay Bridge and bridge cables that double as wings, while the prominent purple color is a nod to women's empowerment, according to the team.

Catch up quick: Golden State Warriors majority owner and chief executive officer Joe Lacob announced the Bay's new WNBA team in October.

In January, the franchise hired Jess Smith, former head of revenue for the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC, to lead the team as its president.

Earlier in May, the team announced the hiring of Ohemaa Nyanin as general manager, who joined from the New York Liberty.

The Valkyries will practice at the Warriors facilities in Oakland and play games at the Chase Center in San Francisco beginning next May.

What they're saying: "Valkyries are this badass group of women making change happen, making the impossible possible," team president Jess Smith told The New York Times. "These are legends to be made."

It was "the name that continued to come up the most" in the team's brand development process via surveys and social media, Amanda Chin, a marketing executive for the Warriors, said in the press release.

What's next: The team is hosting a block party at Thrive City on Saturday from 2-6pm featuring performances from E-40, Kehlani and others.