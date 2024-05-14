28 mins ago - Sports

The Bay Area's WNBA team has its name: Golden State Valkyries

golden state valkyries logo

The logo for the Bay Area's WNBA team, the Golden State Valkyries. Photo: Courtesy of Golden State Valkyries

The Golden State Valkyries are here.

State of play: The Bay Area's WNBA team representatives announced its long-awaited name Tuesday morning and we couldn't be more excited.

  • Valkyries, in Norse mythology, "are a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering – flying through air and sea alike," the team wrote in a press release.
  • The V logo features the Bay Bridge and bridge cables that double as wings, while the prominent purple color is a nod to women's empowerment, according to the team.

Catch up quick: Golden State Warriors majority owner and chief executive officer Joe Lacob announced the Bay's new WNBA team in October.

  • In January, the franchise hired Jess Smith, former head of revenue for the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC, to lead the team as its president.
  • Earlier in May, the team announced the hiring of Ohemaa Nyanin as general manager, who joined from the New York Liberty.
  • The Valkyries will practice at the Warriors facilities in Oakland and play games at the Chase Center in San Francisco beginning next May.

What they're saying: "Valkyries are this badass group of women making change happen, making the impossible possible," team president Jess Smith told The New York Times. "These are legends to be made."

  • It was "the name that continued to come up the most" in the team's brand development process via surveys and social media, Amanda Chin, a marketing executive for the Warriors, said in the press release.

What's next: The team is hosting a block party at Thrive City on Saturday from 2-6pm featuring performances from E-40, Kehlani and others.

