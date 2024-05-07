Ohemaa Nyanin sits next to Warriors CEO Joe Lacob as she is named general manager of Golden State's WNBA team. Photo: Megan Rose Dickey/Axios

The Bay Area's WNBA team isn't sharing its name yet but the franchise did announce one bit of news Monday: Ohemaa Nyanin as general manager. Why it matters: Nyanin, the former assistant general manager of the New York Liberty, will be responsible for building the team's roster and hiring a head coach.

When the season tips off next year, Golden State's WNBA team will mark the first league expansion since 2008, and it's coming at a time when there's been increased interest in women's basketball.

What they're saying: As people continue to watch the team and its latest developments, Nyanin said she wants folks to "have all the high expectations."

Catch up quick: Golden State Warriors majority owner and chief executive officer Joe Lacob announced the Bay's new WNBA team in October.

In January, the franchise hired Jess Smith, former head of revenue for the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC, to lead the team as its president.

The team will practice in Warriors facilities in Oakland and play games at the Chase Center in San Francisco beginning in May 2025.

Last week, the franchise announced season-ticket seat deposits reached 7,000.

What's next: Nyanin starts in her new role on May 13. As for the team's name? Smith previously said it'll come soon, but it sounds like the franchise has landed on one.

"I almost said the team name to you guys just now," Lacob said in his opening remarks Monday.

