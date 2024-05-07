Golden State's WNBA team hires general manager
The Bay Area's WNBA team isn't sharing its name yet but the franchise did announce one bit of news Monday: Ohemaa Nyanin as general manager.
Why it matters: Nyanin, the former assistant general manager of the New York Liberty, will be responsible for building the team's roster and hiring a head coach.
- When the season tips off next year, Golden State's WNBA team will mark the first league expansion since 2008, and it's coming at a time when there's been increased interest in women's basketball.
What they're saying: As people continue to watch the team and its latest developments, Nyanin said she wants folks to "have all the high expectations."
Catch up quick: Golden State Warriors majority owner and chief executive officer Joe Lacob announced the Bay's new WNBA team in October.
- In January, the franchise hired Jess Smith, former head of revenue for the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC, to lead the team as its president.
- The team will practice in Warriors facilities in Oakland and play games at the Chase Center in San Francisco beginning in May 2025.
- Last week, the franchise announced season-ticket seat deposits reached 7,000.
What's next: Nyanin starts in her new role on May 13. As for the team's name? Smith previously said it'll come soon, but it sounds like the franchise has landed on one.
- "I almost said the team name to you guys just now," Lacob said in his opening remarks Monday.
What do our readers think the team should be called? Email us at [email protected] and we'll holler back with our favorite ideas!
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more