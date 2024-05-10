Baseball umpires aren't as bad as you think this season

Despite what you mayhave heard — or think you've seen with your own two eyes — Major League Baseball umpires are actually doing pretty well this season, at least when it comes to calling balls and strikes.
By the numbers: League-wide, baseball umps have anearly 94% accuracy rating so far in 2024, per unofficial metric-keeper UmpScorecards.
That's down a bit from 2023 but up from 90% or so in 2015.
How it works: UmpScorecards' accuracy stat tracks the percentage "of called pitches called correctly by the umpire."