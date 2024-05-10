Baseball umpires aren't as bad as you think this season

Data: UmpScorecards; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Despite what you may have heard — or think you've seen with your own two eyes — Major League Baseball umpires are actually doing pretty well this season, at least when it comes to calling balls and strikes.

By the numbers: League-wide, baseball umps have a nearly 94% accuracy rating so far in 2024, per unofficial metric-keeper UmpScorecards.

That's down a bit from 2023 but up from 90% or so in 2015.

How it works: UmpScorecards' accuracy stat tracks the percentage "of called pitches called correctly by the umpire."

See more about their methodology here.

Zoom in: There's a decent gap between the best- and worst-performing umpires so far this year.

The top ump, Derek Thomas, has a 96.1% accuracy rating across six games and 1,027 called pitches.

His lowest-ranked counterpart, John Bacon, is at 90% — but has only overseen a single game, in which he called 201 pitches.

Go deeper