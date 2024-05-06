20 mins ago - News

Asian Americans still fear hate in post-COVID world

The bar chart displays the percentage of various racial groups in America who feel there is hate toward their own group, with Black Americans reporting the highest percentage at 73%, followed by Asian Americans at 61%, and Latinos at 41%.
Data: Savanta Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

While most Americans think hate crimes against Asian Americans are going down, Asian Americans disagree: One in three reported being the subject of hate this past year, a new survey finds.

Why it matters: Four years after the pandemic, when the nation witnessed surges in anti-Asian hate, Asian Americans — who comprise more than 37% of San Francisco's population — still feel they are targets despite anti-hate campaigns and assurances from elected officials.

By the numbers: Americans in the survey believe hate has increased the most toward Black Americans (42%), followed by Asian Americans (33%) and Hispanic Americans (25%), according to the Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S. Index.

  • In stark contrast, 61% of Asian Americans feel that hate toward them has increased, the study showed.

Zoom in: 41% of Asian Americans think they are likely to be the victim of a physical attack in the next five years because of their race, ethnicity or religion, the survey found.

  • 59% of Asian Americans think it is at least somewhat likely that they will be a victim of discrimination in the next five years.

