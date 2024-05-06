Asian Americans still fear hate in post-COVID world

Data: Savanta Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

While most Americans think hate crimes against Asian Americans are going down, Asian Americans disagree: One in three reported being the subject of hate this past year, a new survey finds.

Why it matters: Four years after the pandemic, when the nation witnessed surges in anti-Asian hate, Asian Americans — who comprise more than 37% of San Francisco's population — still feel they are targets despite anti-hate campaigns and assurances from elected officials.

Several high-profile attacks took place in San Francisco, which recorded a 567% surge in anti-Asian hate crimes from 2020 to 2021.

By the numbers: Americans in the survey believe hate has increased the most toward Black Americans (42%), followed by Asian Americans (33%) and Hispanic Americans (25%), according to the Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S. Index.

In stark contrast, 61% of Asian Americans feel that hate toward them has increased, the study showed.

Zoom in: 41% of Asian Americans think they are likely to be the victim of a physical attack in the next five years because of their race, ethnicity or religion, the survey found.

59% of Asian Americans think it is at least somewhat likely that they will be a victim of discrimination in the next five years.

Go deeper